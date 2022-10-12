Innovation is a huge marketing challenge for SMEs

For small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and pretty much everyone else, marketing is a big challenge. Most brands and marketing managers focus on short-term gains and market shares just as CEOs play to analysts and equity markets, living quarter to quarter. The selfish interest in advancing one’s career is the villain here.

A short-term focus makes marketers look at incremental innovation rather than adopting a radical and disruptive approach.

Broaden the horizons

SMEs need not worry too much about analyst scrutiny and can look at growing beyond a few quarters. Horizon 1 is where an SME has its current products and services. Horizon 2 will be the new Horizon 1 in the next few years. But most companies do incremental innovation to extend a product’s lifecycle. Only a handful go for disruptive innovation to compete in Horizon 3, where many uncertainties loom, including market acceptability issues.

Enterprises need to compete in two time periods: the present and the future. How does one balance this dual orientation? How can SMEs drive innovation in the present, while investing in disruptive technologies, processes, and customer experiences that set the course for the future?

Disrupt or get disrupted

Innovation should be in the organization structure, networks, financial models, unit of business, distribution channels and so on. It will offer a competitive advantage in the future.

SMEs need to balance these two by switching focus from disruptive to incremental and vice versa. It is a lot like what technology companies do: constantly monitor transient opportunities in the marketplace, build new platforms then add modules that will be the future horizon 1 for them.

If SMEs do not disrupt their business models, someone else will. Marketers should worry about this.

Look at how WhatsApp and other messaging platforms have eroded telecom revenue, how Amazon has disrupted IBM’s business and mobile pay apps are eating into banks.

Indian companies should think of setting up disruptive innovation centres and save themselves from stagnant growth and copycat business models.

How can marketing include design thinking in its function? Nestle, Pepsi and Citibank have done a wonderful job of incorporating design thinking or adopting a creative way to solve problems to improve products with a customer-centric approach, by not just redesigning products but also looking at systems, processes and workflow.

Small is good

Marketing should also think about how to create platform products. It is not enough to have successful products. Successful companies think in terms of platforms (not dissimilar from automobile manufacturing platforms), franchises and ecosystems.

Think about Google and also American Girl. They are not simply products but an entire ecosystem of products, information, brands and retail experiences. What lessons can SME marketers draw?

Marketers should learn how to invest in learning, building prototypes and understanding how to fail fast and cheap. What do great firms do in this area? Can large companies like GE practice lean-startup models or is it almost impossible for large organisations to implement? Isn’t it easier for smaller companies to do all this?

SMEs should embrace “discovery-driven growth”, which will help marketers learn to test assumptions and do fast tests at low costs.

SME marketers should also think about the right innovation metrics, and integrate them into their processes. How do you differentiate between the number and quality of innovations? Which innovation metrics should you build into reward and evaluation systems–and for which teams? Which innovation metrics may have unintended consequences? How can negative outcomes best be mitigated? Answers to these questions offer the metrics and the path a business needs to follow.

Marketers also should worry about organisational structural changes to enhance innovation.

How one evaluates the innovation project teams is another challenge. What determines whether you should make or buy? Is there a viable business model which can outsource innovation? Can you still “win” financially by making such purchases and acquisitions? If so, how?

There are a couple of companies that have done discovery-driven planning and options thinking for integrating the present with the future. What can we learn from these firms or brands is for another day.