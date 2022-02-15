English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Initiate next generation reforms to improve ease of doing business: Nirmala Sitharaman tells SEBI

    Addressing the board of SEBI, Nirmala Sitharaman appreciated the initiatives taken by the regulator and emphasised the need to take further steps to reduce compliance burden, cost of market intermediation apart from more measures to strengthen investor protection.

    PTI
    February 15, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday asked SEBI to initiate the next generation reforms to improve the ease of doing business and also be prepared to deal with possible market turbulence in the wake of actions by the US Federal Reserve.

    Addressing the board of SEBI, Sitharaman appreciated the initiatives taken by the regulator and emphasised the need to take further steps to reduce compliance burden, cost of market intermediation apart from more measures to strengthen investor protection.

    Also Read: SEBI makes separation of chairperson and MD, CEO roles voluntary

    She also asked the watchdog to further boost the corporate bond market and also develop green bond market in the context of increasing focus on ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) investments.

    SEBI has to "initiate next generation of reforms to improve ease of doing business and be prepared for the possible market turbulence on account of US Fed actions,” Sitharaman said.

    Close

    Related stories

    The minister’s remarks come against the backdrop of the Federal Reserve deciding to tighten its monetary policy after a long period of easy money regime and its actions could impact fund flows into emerging markets, including India.

    Sitharaman addressed the board of SEBI in the national capital on Wednesday for the first time after the presentation of the Budget on February 1, according to a release.

    SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi briefed the minister about the major trends and outlook for Indian securities market, including fund raising activities and increased participation of individual investors.

    He also apprised the finance minister about the status of implementation of last year’s Union Budget proposals pertaining to the capital market.

    Further, Tyagi highlighted the enhanced activity of fund raising through capital market to support the overarching objective of Union Budget towards capital formation in the economy.

    After the presentation of the Budget every year, it is customary for the finance minister to address the boards of SEBI and RBI.

    Anand Mohan Bajaj, Additional Secretary at Department of Economic Affairs; M Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy Governor at Reserve Bank of India; K V R Murty, Joint Secretary at Ministry of Corporate Affairs and V Ravi Anshuman, Professor at Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, attended the meeting.

    Whole Time Members of SEBI — S K Mohanty and Ananta Barua — and other senior officials of the regulator were also present at the meeting.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Nirmala Sitharaman #SEBI
    first published: Feb 15, 2022 05:31 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.