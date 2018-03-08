App
Mar 08, 2018 11:26 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Initial bids for Air India stake sale in next couple of weeks: Official

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet gave the go-ahead last year to sell Air India, after successive governments spent billions of dollars in recent years to keep it going. However, it has yet to decide on what to do with the carrier's debt burden of $8.5 billion.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India will invite initial bids for a stake sale in state-run carrier Air India in the next couple of weeks, Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Choubey said on Thursday in a speech at an airshow in Hyderabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet gave the go-ahead last year to sell Air India, after successive governments spent billions of dollars in recent years to keep it going. However, it has yet to decide on what to do with the carrier's debt burden of $8.5 billion.

tags #Air India #Business #Companies #Rajiv Choubey

