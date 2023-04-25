 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ingka partners with PVR Inox for upcoming Gurgaon centre, to open 9-screen movie theatre

PTI
Apr 25, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST

Ingka Centres' latest Meeting Place at Gurgaon is scheduled to open in late 2025, offering retail, green areas, workspaces, as well as spaces for community events, a joint statement said.

Ingka Centres, part of Ikea's retail operator Ingka Group, has partnered with PVR Inox for its upcoming Gurgaon centre to open a 9-screen movie theatre.

In August last year, Ingka Centres announced an investment of USD 900 million to set up two centres in the Delhi NCR region, one each at Gurgaon and Noida, for business, meetings and shopping over the next few years.

With a total investment of around 400 million euros, it started the Gurgaon project, which is expected to attract 20 million visitors a year.
Ingka Centres Global Sales & Leasing Director Vasco Santos said: "Our meeting places promise to be a destination for meeting with friends, building emotional connections and socialising together, so it's great to begin revealing the attractions that will cater to the many customers of the millennium city."