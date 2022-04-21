English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Infrastructure finance companies to post 10%-12% loan growth in FY23: ICRA

    As of December 31, infrastructure-focused Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC) had given outstanding loans worth Rs 13.8 lakh crore.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 21, 2022 / 07:01 PM IST
    Representational image

    Representational image


    Infrastructure-focused Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) are likely to post 10%-12% loan growth in FY23 on rising credit demand and renewed government efforts to revive public works projects, rating agency ICRA said on Thursday, April 21.


    In FY21, Infrastructure Finance Companies (IFCs) posted a 16% growth in advances, and in FY20 expanded loans by 14%.


    “While the tepidness in recent years was primarily due to the stagnation in banking sector credit to the infrastructure segment, the trend in 9MFY2022 (April-December) was characterised by the moderation in the portfolio growth of IFCs as well,” ICRA said.


    In FY21, IFCs’ overall loan book grew at a rapid pace, led by disbursements related to the liquidity package for power distribution companies with Power Finance Corp Ltd (PFC) and REC Ltd as lending partners, it said.


    As of December 31, infrastructure-focused NBFCs’ outstanding loans reached Rs 13.8 lakh crore. Public sector infra financiers continued to dominate the space, accounting for 94% of outstanding credit.

    Close

    Related stories


    In terms of sectoral exposure, concentration towards the power sector remained higher for IFCs, with a share of 61% of the portfolio as of December 31 compared to the 52% share of the power sector in banks’ exposure to the infrastructure segment, ICRA said.


    On the asset quality front, ICRA expects the reported stage 3 assets (gross bad loans) to decline by 25-30 basis points (bps), supported by pending resolutions and loan book growth. As of December-end, the gross stage 3 asset ratio of IFCs was 4.1%, excluding bad loans of Indian Railway Finance Corp.,  ICRA said.

    IFCs have reverted to a healthy profitability trajectory with a decline in non-performing assets (NPAs) and the cost of borrowings. This is driving healthy internal capital generation and the capitalisation level remains adequate, ICRA said, adding that a credit growth rate of over 10%-12% range in the present fiscal year may force some lenders to raise capital.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Icra #Infrastructure finance #loans #NBFCs #NPAs
    first published: Apr 21, 2022 07:01 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.