Infra sector to post weak Q4 numbers; will the road ahead be smoother?

While India Inc's Q4FY20 earnings are expected to be weak overall, some sectors are expected to see a sharp decline in earnings and also report a dismal scope of recovery in the near term.

The infrastructure sector is one such sector that is probably going through one of the worst phases it has ever seen.

Brokerages expect a sharp PAT de-growth, erosion of revenue and a gloomy outlook from the sector which had been witnessing several issues, including a slowdown in new ordering, order cancellations, funding constraints, and land acquisition hurdles, etc., for the last one year.

COVID-19 is making things worse for it.

"Disruption led by COVID-19 across the nation is a double whammy for the sector, as it has brought the execution to a standstill in the second half of March 2020, leading to further deterioration in the industry’s working capital," said Binod Modi, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

Lockdown started in March, which is considered to be the most important month for the sector in terms of execution and payment collections from the clients.

"The companies under our coverage are expected to report average nearly 28 percent YoY and about 43 percent YoY decline in revenue and PAT, respectively as the execution came to standstill towards the second half of March 20," Modi said.

"Further, their margin is likely to shrink moderately in Q4FY20 led by an increase in fixed expenditures during the lockdown period. Notably, the companies under our coverage continue to maintain an order book to sales ratio of 2.0-3.5 times, which provides visibility for the next 2-3 years. However, they need new order inflow to ensure sustainable growth," Modi added.

As per brokerage firm ICICI Direct, the EBITDA margin of its universe is expected to contract 180 bps YoY to 11.7 percent in Q4FY20E. It expects its universe PAT to de-grow 50.4 percent YoY to Rs 253.5 crore in Q4FY20E.

Among the infra players, ICICI Direct expects NCC's topline to de-grow 25 percent YoY to Rs 2,540.4 crore in Q4FY20E. EBITDA margin is expected to contract 124 bps YoY to 10.5% due to lower operational leverage. Overall, NCC's bottomline is expected to decline 58.4 percent YoY to Rs 72.6 crore, ICICI Direct's estimates showed.

For Ashoka Buildcon, ICICI Direct expects revenues to grow 3.2 percent YoY to Rs 1,349.1 crore in Q4FY20E. EBITDA margins are expected to contract 287 bps YoY to 11 percent, on account of higher fixed costs due to a week of revenue loss.

PAT may de-grow 12.5 percent YoY to Rs 91.9 crore on account of lower topline growth and EBITDA margin contraction expected in Q4FY20E, said ICICI Direct.

A rough road ahead

Modi of Reliance Securities said the working capital cycle got stretched in the December quarter of FY20 for most construction companies, which was expected to be eased in Q4FY20, as the payments from clients was to be realized during Feb-Mar’20.

He pointed out that the working capital cycle is unlikely to ease in the near-term. Further, the issue of labour crisis is likely to prevail even after lockdown is lifted, as most labourers are likely to return to work sites only after monsoon. Hence, a meaningful pick-up in execution can only be expected in the second half of FY21.

Muted tendering is one of the top reasons behind the pain for the sector. Even before the COVID-19 lockdown, the infra sector was struggling as the government's capex in the sector was tight while private sector capex, too, was shrinking.

Even though the capital expenditure by the government in the infrastructure sector in FY20-25 is projected at Rs 102 lakh crore, the damage done by COVID-19 makes it a tough goal to accomplish.

As per ICICI Direct, road projects worth only Rs 3,099 crore were awarded in February, 2020. While this was expected to show some improvement with the government making efforts mainly on land acquisition front, the COVID-19 impact could only add further to delays since it could take some time for economic activity to get back on track post lifting of the lockdown.

Infrastructure companies were battered badly over last one year mainly led by slowdown in order booking, order cancellations, funding constraints and land acquisition issues etc. Further, in the wake of COVID-led disruption, the situation is unlikely to turn favourable for the sector at least in the near-term.

However, Reliance Securities believes steep correction in the stock prices is overdone.

"PEG ratio of most companies is less than 1 time and the stocks are trading at multi-year low valuations and offer margin of safety. Further, declining interest rate scenario always bodes well for the infra stocks," said Reliance Securities.

