App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 07:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Infra sector growth slows down to 4.2% in Aug

Coal, natural gas, and electricity production grew by 2.4 percent, 1.1 percent and 5.4 percent respectively compared to 15.4 percent, 4.2 per cent, and 8.3 percent respectively in August 2017.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The growth of eight infrastructure sectors slowed down to 4.2 percent in August against 4.4 percent in the year-ago month on account of decline in production of crude oil and fertiliser.

The output of crude oil and fertiliser dipped by 3.7 percent and 5.3 percent respectively, according to the data released by the commerce and industry ministry on October 1.

On the other hand, coal, natural gas, and electricity production grew by 2.4 percent, 1.1 percent and 5.4 percent respectively compared to 15.4 percent, 4.2 per cent, and 8.3 percent respectively in August 2017.

Refinery products, steel and cement also recorded positive growth.
First Published on Oct 1, 2018 07:00 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.