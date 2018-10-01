Infra sector growth slows down to 4.2% in Aug

The growth of eight infrastructure sectors slowed down to 4.2 percent in August against 4.4 percent in the year-ago month on account of decline in production of crude oil and fertiliser.

The output of crude oil and fertiliser dipped by 3.7 percent and 5.3 percent respectively, according to the data released by the commerce and industry ministry on October 1.

On the other hand, coal, natural gas, and electricity production grew by 2.4 percent, 1.1 percent and 5.4 percent respectively compared to 15.4 percent, 4.2 per cent, and 8.3 percent respectively in August 2017.

Refinery products, steel and cement also recorded positive growth.