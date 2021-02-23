English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Infosys would be able to manage attrition despite war for talent: Salil Parekh

Infosys saw record low attrition rate of 7.8 percent for the quarter ending September 2020. It had increased to 10 percent in the last quarter.

Moneycontrol News
February 23, 2021 / 08:27 PM IST
Salil Parekh, CEO of Infosys.

Salil Parekh, CEO of Infosys.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Even as the war for talent is raging, Infosys would be able to manage attrition, says Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys.

Speaking at Kotak’s Changing Growth Conference, Parekh said, “There is a war for talent.”

Infosys over the years has been good at basic training of freshers, which it recruits in large numbers, and extensive training where people become much more ready for deployment. “Some other peers are not doing that sort of training and in many ways it is an easy way for people to look within Infosys,” Parekh said.

At the same time, according to Parekh, the company has good connect with the employees. “So while attrition will go up, we will be able to ensure that all of this is within the band we have set for ourselves,” Parekh said.

The company saw record low attrition rate at 7.8 percent for the quarter ending September 2020. It had increased to 10 percent in the last quarter. However, the number had stood as high as 20 percent a few years ago.

Close

Related stories

Though it might not be as high as 20 percent, attrition is likely go up as the demand far outstrips the support in the coming months. The company has increased its fresher hiring from 16,500 in FY21 to 24,000 in FY22.

The company is also having a huge focus on reskilling in new-age digital areas to meet the demand. These digital skills are also a way for the company to improve pricing.

“Our objective is to make sure that we are constantly developing new skills in the areas where clients are looking for. By doing that we will continue to add more value in the pricing,” Parekh said.

To ensure this in the areas where the company is doing large digital programmes, the company ensures that the sales and delivery teams are communicating that to the clients and showing them what is the difference in terms of skills or value, he added.

Parekh also spoke about scaling up its platforms such as Finacle, Stater and Wingspan and large deals wins the company has been able to achieve. “Win rates are looking good. The One Infy approach, where everyone is unified to work on the deals with clients, has helped in bringing real impact,” he added.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #India #Infosys #Salil Parekh #stocks
first published: Feb 23, 2021 08:27 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's COVID-19 active caseload falls below 1.5 lakh; Maharashtra's Amaravati goes into a week-long lockdown

Coronavirus Essential | India's COVID-19 active caseload falls below 1.5 lakh; Maharashtra's Amaravati goes into a week-long lockdown

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.