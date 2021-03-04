Infosys will double Canada headcount to 4,000 by 2023

Image: Reuters

Bengaluru-based IT major Infosys will double its employee count in Canada to 4,000 by 2023 and will take operations to Calgary in the western province of Alberta.

The company will add 500 people in Calgary over the next three years, the IT firm said in a statement. In the last two years, Infosys has created 2,000 jobs across Toronto, Vancouver, Ottawa, and Montreal, with plans for further expansion across the country, the company said in a statement.

“Calgary is a natural next step as part of our Canadian expansion and represents a significant and promising market for Infosys. The city is home to a thriving talent pool that the COVID-19-related economic downturn has impacted. We will tap into this talent and offer skills and opportunities that will build on the city’s economic strengths,” said Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys, said in the statement.

The Calgary expansion will enable the company to scale work with clients in Western Canada, Pacific North West, and the Central United States across various industries, including natural resources, energy, media, retail, and communications, the statement read.

The company will hire tech talent from 14 educational institutions across the country, including the University of Calgary, University of Alberta, Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, University of British Columbia, University of Toronto, and Waterloo.