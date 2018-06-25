Infosys whistleblower questions delay in filing Form 20-F

An anonymous whistleblower has written to Indian and US market regulators, questioning why Infosys has not filed form 20-F this year, according to a news report.

In a fresh letter, the whistleblower has claimed that Infosys usually files Form 20-F during the period between May and June, prior to the annual general meeting, The Economic Times reported.

Infosys is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and American Depository Receipt holders usually access the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings of foreign companies.

The whistleblower has alleged that ADS holders were made to vote on the financial statements without getting full information, ET reported.

SEC’s Form 20-F is issued by the US SEC and must be submitted by all “foreign private issuers” with listed equity shares on exchanges in the United States, Investopedia.com explains.

Form 20-F calls for submission of an annual report within six months of the end of the company’s fiscal year or if the fiscal year-end date changes, it further says.

While technically Infosys can still file the 20-F, the whistleblower has asked the company to disclose whether it has a pending investigation with the SEC, as that is one reason why Form 20-F filings get delayed, according to the whistle blower letter, which was seen by ET.

The whistleblower has also demanded to know if the sudden stepping down of co-chairman of the Board, Ravi Venkatesan, has anything to do with the delayed filing, said the report.

The whistleblower has raised several concerns about events and corporate governance at Infosys in the past.