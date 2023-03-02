 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Infosys top execs took pay cut, honoured all fresher offers during 2001 dotcom bust: Narayana Murthy on onboarding delays

Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 05:45 PM IST

Murthy also said he wasn't worried about the slowdown as Indian software companies will do well when the focus is on better allocation of money

Infosys had honoured offers made to all 1,500 freshers during the 2001 dotcom bust, and instead took the largest pay cuts at the Board of Directors and executive level said co-founder Narayana Murthy on the sidelines of the Nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum.

His comments come at a time when IT companies have delayed onboarding of freshers indefinitely in a harsh demand environment and macroeconomic climate.

Moneycontrol reported last week that Wipro asked freshers to accept a 46 percent pay cut in order to be onboarded faster.

Murthy said that he is not judging the situation at hand since he doesn’t have all the data currently.