Infosys to roll out salary increases, promotions across levels from January 1

Infosys will roll out salary increases and promotions across all levels effective from January 1, 2021, company COO Pravin Rao said. He added that employees will be given 100 percent variable pay and special incentives as “recognition of their stellar performance.”

“The strength and resilience of Infosys was fully visible in Q2 with operating metrics witnessing a healthy increase, broad-based growth, highest ever large deal TCV at $3.15 billion and attrition reducing to single digits”, said Rao, whose statements are part of the IT major’s results document.

“Employees have been critical part of our success. As a recognition of their stellar performance, we are giving 100 percent variable pay along with a special incentive for Q2. Additionally, we are rolling out salary increases and promotions across all levels effective January 1," Rao added.

India's second largest software services provider, Infosys reported a 14.4 percent sequential growth in consolidated profit at Rs 4,845 crore for the September quarter, and revised its full year revenue as well as margin guidance given the highest ever deal wins in Q2.

Consolidated revenue from operations increased to Rs 24,570 crore in Q2FY21, up by 3.8 percent QoQ, while dollar revenue grew by 6.1 percent sequentially to $3,312 million for the September quarter, with constant currency revenue growth of 4 percent.

"The second quarter performance is a clear reflection of our ability to help clients on their digital transformation journeys. Digital and cloud capabilities combined with intense client relevance are helping us achieve differentiated results in the market as is visible in 2.2 percent year-on-year overall revenue growth and 25.4 percent growth from digital offerings, which now are at 47.3 percent of revenues," Salil Parekh, CEO and MD said on October 14.