172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|infosys-to-roll-out-salary-increases-promotions-across-levels-from-january-1-5966411.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2020 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys to roll out salary increases, promotions across levels from January 1

COO Pravin Rao added that employees will be given 100 percent variable pay and special incentives as “recognition of their stellar performance.”

Moneycontrol News
mployees walk along a corridor in the Infosys campus in Bangalore (Image: Reuters)
mployees walk along a corridor in the Infosys campus in Bangalore (Image: Reuters)
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Infosys will roll out salary increases and promotions across all levels effective from January 1, 2021, company COO Pravin Rao said. He added that employees will be given 100 percent variable pay and special incentives as “recognition of their stellar performance.”

“The strength and resilience of Infosys was fully visible in Q2 with operating metrics witnessing a healthy increase, broad-based growth, highest ever large deal TCV at $3.15 billion and attrition reducing to single digits”, said Rao, whose statements are part of the IT major’s results document.

“Employees have been critical part of our success. As a recognition of their stellar performance, we are giving 100 percent variable pay along with a special incentive for Q2. Additionally, we are rolling out salary increases and promotions across all levels effective January 1," Rao added.

Close

India's second largest software services provider, Infosys reported a 14.4 percent sequential growth in consolidated profit at Rs 4,845 crore for the September quarter, and revised its full year revenue as well as margin guidance given the highest ever deal wins in Q2.

related news

Consolidated revenue from operations increased to Rs 24,570 crore in Q2FY21, up by 3.8 percent QoQ, while dollar revenue grew by 6.1 percent sequentially to $3,312 million for the September quarter, with constant currency revenue growth of 4 percent.

Also Read | Infosys share price erase early gains, slips 3%; check out what brokerages say

"The second quarter performance is a clear reflection of our ability to help clients on their digital transformation journeys. Digital and cloud capabilities combined with intense client relevance are helping us achieve differentiated results in the market as is visible in 2.2 percent year-on-year overall revenue growth and 25.4 percent growth from digital offerings, which now are at 47.3 percent of revenues," Salil Parekh, CEO and MD said on October 14.
First Published on Oct 15, 2020 12:06 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Infosys #IT

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.