Infosys to open digital tech and innovation centre in Germany for auto sector

Infosys on Tuesday announced the launch of its Automotive Digital Technology and Innovation Centre in Stuttgart, Germany.

The new centre brings together automotive and IT experts from across Germany into a space for shared knowledge, skills and innovation, the Bengaluru-headquartered IT services major said in a statement.

As a part of Infosys partnership with Daimler, automotive IT infrastructure experts based in Germany will transition from Daimler AG to the new centre.

"Encouraging sustainable growth within the German automotive sector, it will provide its customers with tools to meet the countrys growing demand for electric vehicles," the statement said.

Infosys said it aims to create a gold standard for Germanys automotive and manufacturing companies to accelerate and standardise technology adoption.

It will provide training and innovation labs and focus on industry transformation, including the infrastructure required to design future and advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, automation and electrification, the statement said.

"Through the new centre Infosys will support leading German automotive company, Daimler AG, strengthen its IT & data centre infrastructure, and drive competitive edge in line with its ambitions to standardise, consolidate, scale and transform to "Net Zero'' with seamless customer experience," the statement said.

Dr.-Ing Jorg Sommer, formerly Director of Digital Foundation at Daimler, has been designated as the CEO of the Digital Technology and Innovation Centre in Stuttgart, which is a separate legal entity and officially called Infosys Automotive and Mobility GmbH & Co.KG.

The centre promotes a multi-cloud and carbon neutral approach to IT infrastructure transformation, leveraging Infosys Cobalt, a combination of Infosys services, solutions and platforms that supports enterprises in accelerating their cloud journey, alongside other leading cloud providers, the company said.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said the centre will provide a wide range of benefits for both Infosys and the German automotive sector.

"By bringing together the formidable skills and expertise across Germany, this centre will support Daimler in its hybrid multi-cloud and AI-driven digital transformation journey to scalability.It will also provide a cloud architecture blueprint for other German manufacturers to emulate as they move through a period of resilient IT transformation," he said.