Infosys to offer telematics solutions to Toyota Material Handling North America

IT services major Infosys said it has been selected by Toyota Material Handling North America (TMHNA) for providing cloud-based telematics product.

As the development partner for TMHNA Global Telematics Solution (GTS), Infosys will enable remote monitoring and diagnostic capabilities including vehicle access control, system maintenance, condition sensing and location tracking, a statement said.

Infosys will help TMHNA draw insights from collected data to provide better service and improve after sales experience for consumers in the forklift industry, it added.

"GTS has the potential to transform communication between different teams and also provide insights that can add immense value to the business," Infosys Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing Jasmeet Singh said.

TMHNA has three main group companies -- Toyota Material Handling U.S.A., Inc.; Toyota Industrial Equipment Mfg., Inc.; and The Raymond Corporation.