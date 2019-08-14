App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 08:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

Infosys to offer telematics solutions to Toyota Material Handling North America

As the development partner for TMHNA Global Telematics Solution (GTS), Infosys will enable remote monitoring and diagnostic capabilities including vehicle access control, system maintenance, condition sensing and location tracking, a statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

IT services major Infosys said it has been selected by Toyota Material Handling North America (TMHNA) for providing cloud-based telematics product.

Infosys will help TMHNA draw insights from collected data to provide better service and improve after sales experience for consumers in the forklift industry, it added.

"GTS has the potential to transform communication between different teams and also provide insights that can add immense value to the business," Infosys Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing Jasmeet Singh said.

TMHNA has three main group companies -- Toyota Material Handling U.S.A., Inc.; Toyota Industrial Equipment Mfg., Inc.; and The Raymond Corporation.

With an annual revenue of approximately USD 3 billion, TMHNA has more than 8,000 people and more than 300 dealer locations to support Toyota and Raymond customers throughout North America, the statement said.

First Published on Aug 14, 2019 08:10 am

tags #Business #Companies

