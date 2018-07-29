App
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2018 04:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Infosys to invest Rs 750 cr in first phase of upcoming Noida facility

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
India's second largest software services firm Infosys today said it will invest approximately Rs 750 crore in the first phase of its upcoming facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The company today announced the expansion of its presence in Noida with the commencement of work on its new software development centre, it said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, felicitated Infosys' upcoming facility, as part of the 'Rising UP, Powering New India' event in Lucknow, aimed at boosting infrastructural capabilities in Uttar Pradesh.

"As part of this project, Infosys will invest approx Rs 750 crore in the first phase of construction to build a 2.7 million square feet facility that can accommodate a total staff strength of 5,000," the company said in a statement.

The project, for which the UP government has allocated 27.5 acres of land in sector-85, Noida, will be one the most sustainable projects in the region, with extensive efforts to minimise the facility's carbon footprint by leveraging innovation and technology in the construction process.

"The facility is a critical part of our effort to enhance our presence in the national capital region and leverage the talent pool available in this market," the company said.
First Published on Jul 29, 2018 03:47 pm

