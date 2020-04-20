Infosys to honour 35K offers in FY21; suspends fresh hiring, hikes and promotions

Infosys will honour 35,000 plus job offers in FY21, its COO UB Pravin Rao said. However there will be no fresh hiring.

For the quarter-ended March 31, the number of offers, both freshers and laterals, were not significant, he added. Till the December quarter, the company has recruited over 34,000 employees, with 18,000 being freshers.

Rao explained that freshers will be on-boarded in phases like always and laterals would be on-boarded on a need basis.

This is in line with what their peers, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro, had announced recently. Like TCS and Wipro, there is a freeze on new hiring while all offers already handed will be honoured. TCS has made 40,000 offers so far.

While all firms have suspended salary hikes, TCS said it would give fewer promotions. Wipro and Infosys will not be giving any promotions as well. Nilanjan Roy, Infosys' CFO, said this was a 'no regrets' move.

For the quarter-ending March 31, attrition on standalone basis has gone up to 18.2 percent from 17.6 percent in the December quarter. However, Rao said, involuntary attrition (layoffs related to performance) has come down by 50 basis points compared to Q3.

The annualised standalone attrition of Infosys in the third quarter stood at 17.6 percent, of which 2 percent was involuntary. This was 60 bps higher than Q2.

Rao explained that these layoffs were based on performance assessments. Employees, who were let go, were the ones who are unable to transition despite the reskilling efforts the company is taking.

For the year-ended March, the company had made a gross addition of about 14,248 employees.

Note: The copy had been updated with after clarification from Infosys regarding hiring.