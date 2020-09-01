Infosys to hire 12,000 more in the US by 2022

India’s second largest IT services company Infosys will hire 12,000 more American workers over the next two years. This will take the local hiring in the US to 25,000, the company said in a statement.

The company in 2017 announced that it will hire 10,000 American workers by 2019. It currently has about 13,000 workers in the US with a localisation of more than 60 percent.

The new target will look at hiring workers across variety of roles. “The company will target experienced technology professionals as well as recent graduates from major universities, liberal arts colleges, and community colleges to create the best workforce for the future,” the statement added.

Salil Parekh, chief executive officer, Infosys, said, “We are excited to grow our presence in the US as the digital transformation journeys of our clients accelerate.”

“Our commitment to creating 12,000 new American jobs comes at a critical moment as the COVID-19 pandemic has created economic turmoil,” said Ravi Kumar, president, Infosys, in the statement.

The company will leverage its reskill and restart platform it launched in the US recently to train these workers.

This in part comes at the back rising visa rejections for IT service companies. IT companies stepped up their localisation efforts in the US starting 2017 as the Donald Trump administration clamped down on visa regulations resulting in rejections.

In addition, IT companies also had condemned the June 22 proclamation that banned the entry of guest visa workers such as H-1B, L-1, J-1 and H-2B. A recent report suggests that Indian IT companies continue to face higher rates of denial with Infosys having more than 50 percent of their new petitions rejected between November 2019 and March 2020.