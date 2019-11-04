App
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 01:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Infosys to help Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy digitalise its IT landscape

Infosys will provide end-to-end IT infrastructure transformation of SGRE, including hybrid cloud transformation, roll-out of a software defined network, the set-up of an intelligent service desk, and digital workplace services, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Infosys on Monday announced a strategic long-term partnership with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) to support its digital transformation journey.

Infosys will provide end-to-end IT infrastructure transformation of SGRE, including hybrid cloud transformation, roll-out of a software defined network, the set-up of an intelligent service desk, and digital workplace services, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.

Infosys has also been selected by SGRE to provide application management and transformation services, it was stated.

First Published on Nov 4, 2019 01:30 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Infosys #Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

