Infosys to help Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy digitalise its IT landscape

Infosys on Monday announced a strategic long-term partnership with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) to support its digital transformation journey.
Infosys will provide end-to-end IT infrastructure transformation of SGRE, including hybrid cloud transformation, roll-out of a software defined network, the set-up of an intelligent service desk, and digital workplace services, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.Infosys has also been selected by SGRE to provide application management and transformation services, it was stated.
First Published on Nov 4, 2019 01:30 pm