Infosys to give fresh digital experiences to Australian Open fans

Infosys said on Friday it is using latest technology including artificial intelligence, virtual reality, voice and machine learning to deliver fresh digital experiences to tennis fans and ensuring they never miss a moment of the action of the Australian Open.

The Bengaluru-headquartered IT major is the official digital innovation partner for the Australian Open.

"Innovation is one of the hallmarks of the Australian Open, and alongside Infosys we are constantly striving to take tennis to a new level in terms of delivering insightful and engaging digital content," Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley was quoted as saying in an Infosys statement.

Innovation across the Australia Open includes Infosys' AI match highlights which uses artificial intelligence to deliver highlights of tennis matches to fans within minutes of the match being completed, the company said.

The Infosys 'Shot of the Day' uses machine learning to pick out the most exceptional piece of skill each day, traversing every shot played at each of the 17-plus courts where the action unfolds, the statement said.

The latest AO App developed by Infosys, is designed to ensure on-site fans can get the most out of their day and enjoy and engage with the many experiences the Australian Open has to offer, while also connecting the global fan base with live scores, stats and insights, draws, news, schedules, and the radio, it said.