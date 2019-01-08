App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 06:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Infosys to discuss share buyback, special dividend at January 11 board meet

The Bengaluru-based company is also slated to announce its third quarter results on January 11.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India's second largest IT services firm Infosys said its board will consider a buyback programme and payment of special dividend, among other proposals, at its meeting on January 11.

"...the board of the company will consider proposal(s), including but not limited to, buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company, payment of special dividend, for implementation of the capital allocation policy at its meeting to be held on January 11, 2019," Infosys said in a BSE filing.

The outcome of the board meeting will be disseminated to the stock exchanges after conclusion of the board meeting on January 11, 2019, it added.

The Bengaluru-based company is also slated to announce its third quarter results on January 11.

related news

In April last year, Infosys board had said it had identified an amount of up to Rs 13,000 crore to be paid to shareholders. This was done through a special dividend of Rs 10 per share that was to result in a payout of about Rs 2,600 crore in June 2018.

"Also, an amount of up to Rs 10,400 crore has been identified to be paid out to shareholders for the financial year 2019 in a manner to be decided by the board," it had said in its April 2018 filing.

The company had also stated that the board had decided to retain its policy of returning up to 70 percent of the free cash flow of the corresponding financial year to shareholders.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 06:32 pm

tags #Business #India #Infosys #Market news

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.