Infosys to discuss share buyback, special dividend at January 11 board meet

India's second largest IT services firm Infosys said its board will consider a buyback programme and payment of special dividend, among other proposals, at its meeting on January 11.

"...the board of the company will consider proposal(s), including but not limited to, buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company, payment of special dividend, for implementation of the capital allocation policy at its meeting to be held on January 11, 2019," Infosys said in a BSE filing.

The outcome of the board meeting will be disseminated to the stock exchanges after conclusion of the board meeting on January 11, 2019, it added.

The Bengaluru-based company is also slated to announce its third quarter results on January 11.

In April last year, Infosys board had said it had identified an amount of up to Rs 13,000 crore to be paid to shareholders. This was done through a special dividend of Rs 10 per share that was to result in a payout of about Rs 2,600 crore in June 2018.

"Also, an amount of up to Rs 10,400 crore has been identified to be paid out to shareholders for the financial year 2019 in a manner to be decided by the board," it had said in its April 2018 filing.

The company had also stated that the board had decided to retain its policy of returning up to 70 percent of the free cash flow of the corresponding financial year to shareholders.