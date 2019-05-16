App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 16, 2019 09:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Infosys to allocate 50 mn shares to incentivise employees

In a regulatory filing, Infosys termed the latest programme '2019 Plan' as being 'distinct' from previous plan of 2015 where the granted shares largely vested based on time.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India's second largest IT firm Infosys May 16 said its board has approved an 'Expanded Stock Ownership Program 2019' that proposes to allocate five crore shares to incentivise employees based on performance.

In a regulatory filing, Infosys termed the latest programme '2019 Plan' as being "distinct" from previous plan of 2015 where the granted shares largely vested based on time.

"...whereas under the 2019 Plan, the grants will vest strictly on performance. Accordingly, it is proposed to allocate a maximum limit of five crore shares (about 1.15 per cent of the equity share capital) of the company under the 2019 Plan," it added.

The 2019 Plan will be effective on and from the date of receipt of approval of the shareholders, the filing noted.

related news

"This unique plan, which sets out challenging performance criteria aligned to shareholder value creation, will deepen employee ownership of the company...Further, it will incentivise, retain and attract key talent through this performance-based stock incentive plan amongst an expanded employee base," it said.

At the end of March 2019 quarter, Infosys had a total employee base of over 2.28 lakh people. Its attrition (annualised consolidated) in the said quarter was at 20.4 per cent compared to 19.5 per cent in the year-ago period.

In April, Infosys had said it will roll out an incentive scheme this year for employees equipped with digital skills and will aggressively re-deploy staff on projects offering opportunities to work on new technologies.

In its filing on Thursday, Infosys said it is proposed that CEO and Managing Director Salil Parekh be granted annual performance-based stock incentives in the form of restricted stock units (RSUs) worth Rs 10 crore under the 2019 Plan.

This will vest a year from the date of each grant, the filing.

Similarly, it is also proposed that Infosys COO UB Pravin Rao be granted annual performance-based stock incentives in the form of RSUs worth Rs 4 crore that will vest 12 months from the date of each grant.

"This program builds on the strong legacy of meritocracy that was established by the founders, and strengthens the company's efforts towards wealth creation for employees, enhanced shareholder returns and delight for customers," Infosys said.

The grants allocated to employees over a period of seven years will vest based on challenging performance criteria of relative Total Shareholder Return (TSR) against an industry peer group; relative TSR against domestic and global indices; and operating lead performance metrics.

"Our employees are our biggest asset, and through this program we aim to recognise and reward individuals who are committed to driving value creation for all stakeholders... By making employees owners, they get an opportunity to be beneficiaries in the long term success of the company," Parekh said.
First Published on May 16, 2019 09:38 pm

tags #Business #Infosys

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Deepika Padukone's first look from Cannes 2019 is out!

De De Pyaar De Movie Review: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet and Tabu put up a ...

Alia Bhatt opens up on rumours that Ranbir Kapoor and she were in Euro ...

Cannes 2019: Huma Qureshi to attend Chopard Party at the film festival

Exclusive: THIS is how Sushant Singh Rajput plans to rebrand himself i ...

Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone vs Kangana Ranaut who will dazzle on the ...

Kamal Haasan gets into further trouble as slippers get hurled at him!

Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor plans to don a simple yet elegant ensemble

Rohit Sharma enjoys a beach stroll with Ritika Sajdeh, his ‘partner ...

Irfan Pathan Becomes First Indian to Sign for CPL Draft, Doubts Remain ...

India-US Shared Vision Opens Way for Future Opportunities: US Naval Ch ...

'His Journey Not Easy': Gadkari Says Goa CM Has Tough Task of Running ...

Two Indian-American Sikh Youths Killed in Car Accident, Another Injure ...

Infosys CEO to Get Stock Units Worth Rs 10 Crore as Company Decides to ...

Viewpoint: Mamata’s War Cements Opposition Unity, But Will It Last?

St Stephen's College Staff Association to Hold Protest on Friday Again ...

Gold Chain Snatched from Woman on Morning Walk in Delhi by Bike-borne ...

Professor, Two Others Suspended for Sexually Harassing Girls in Farida ...

Scenes from a Priyanka Gandhi rally in Salempur Lok Sabha constituency ...

Gorakhpur Diary: A tough electoral battle, promise of jobs, better hos ...

EXCLUSIVE: Dynasty politics is dangerous, BJP will emerge victorious w ...

Pragya Thakur should be debarred from contesting elections for 'Godse' ...

RBI asks NBFCs with assets size of over Rs 50 billion to appoint chief ...

Oil gains 2% as Middle East conflict intensifies

Markets under Modi government: Only 5 Nifty stocks gave negative retur ...

General sense is that we will get an NDA government, says Rajeev Malik ...

Specialty chemicals sector likely to report double-digit growth for lo ...

Election Commission's decision to use Article 324 in West Bengal sever ...

Game of Thrones: From seasons 1-8, best scenes featuring Cersei Lannis ...

Madras HC's suggestion on excluding consensual sex between people olde ...

Poco F1, Honor Play and more: Gaming phones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG M ...

Britain prepares for Brexit: Theresa May loses popularity in Maidenhea ...

Economic slowdown: Why there will be no honeymoon period, no scope for ...

With no waste disposal plan, India’s solar power programme may lead ...

Free Solo: How rock climber Alex Honnold scaled the 3,000-feet-high ve ...

Rome Masters: Nick Kyrgios thrown out after expletive-laden outburst; ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.