Infosys to acquire tech and consulting firm BASE life science

Representative image.

Infosys will be acquiring BASE life science, a technology and consulting firm in Europe life sciences industry for 110 million euros, the company announced on July 13. The acquisition is scheduled to close during the second quarter of 2023 fiscal.

Infosys said the Denmark-headquartered company brings to Infosys domain experts commercial, medical, digital marketing, clinical, regulatory, and quality know-how, and will help deepen the life sciences domain capabilities and strengthen its footprint across Europe.

Infosys said the company has “200 of the finest, multidisciplinary industry experts across Denmark, Switzerland, UK, Germany, France, Italy, and a nearshore technology hub in Spain”.

With Infosys, the company said it will further expand its portfolio into consumer health, animal health, medtech, and genomics. BASE collaborates with software technology providers in the life sciences industry such as Veeva, IQVIA, and Salesforce.

Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys, said, “This acquisition augments Infosys’ deep life sciences expertise, expands our footprint further in the Nordics region and across Europe, and scales our digital transformation capabilities with cloud-based industry solutions. We are excited to welcome BASE life science and its leadership team into the Infosys family.”

BASE life science CEO Martin Woergaard said the acquisition will help accelerate their international expansion and create development opportunities. “Infosys is a solid, global technology leader, that is a perfect match for ensuring the continued success of BASE while sharing our common purpose and values,” he said.