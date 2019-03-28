App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2019 02:58 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Infosys to acquire 75% stake in ABN AMRO Bank subsi for 127.5 mn euros

Infosys will acquire the stake in Stater N.V. through unit Infosys Consulting Pvt Ltd and the transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India's second largest IT services firm Infosys on Thursday said it will acquire 75 percent stake in ABN AMRO Bank's wholly-owned subsidiary, Stater, for 127.5 million euros (about Rs 989 crore).

Both the companies have signed an agreement to this effect.

Founded in 1997, Stater provides end-to-end mortgage administration services in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany.

As part of the deal, Infosys will acquire 75 percent of the shareholding in Stater, while ABN AMRO will continue to hold the remaining 25 percent, Infosys said in a statement.

related news

Infosys said the partnership is in alignment with its strategy to strengthen its mortgage servicing capabilities in Continental Europe.

The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of fiscal 2020, subject to customary closing conditions, it added.

"This transaction strengthens our approach to offer clients digital platforms and industry focused solutions. It brings together our complementary capabilities to enhance the value we offer to our financial services clients," Infosys President Mohit Joshi said.

The current management team of Stater will continue to steer the company, it added.

"While mortgages are a key product for ABN AMRO, providing administrative mortgage services is not a core activity. That's why we are very pleased with Infosys as Stater's new majority shareholder.

"ABN AMRO will keep a strategic interest of 25 percent and will continue to be an important client to Stater," Christian Bornfeld, Member of the Executive Board of ABN AMRO, said.

Infosys said mortgage services is a focus area for large corporations in the financial sector, given the importance of the asset on a bank's balance sheet.

"The specialised knowledge and experience of Stater in the mortgage services market, combined with the global reach, AI, digital transformation and automation capabilities of Infosys, can potentially create differentiated solutions for the market," it added.

In a regulatory filing, Infosys said it will have the rights of a majority shareholder as part of the terms of the shareholders' agreement.

This includes the right to appoint majority of directors in the supervisory board, right to subscribe to new shares, right of first refusal in the event of transfer of shares, right to restrict amendment of articles, issuance, redemption and repurchase of shares, merger, demerger, bankruptcy or Liquidation among others, it added.
First Published on Mar 28, 2019 01:04 pm

tags #ABN AMRO #Business #Companies #Infosys

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Candidates Boycott Range Officer Exam in J&K After Paper Leak, Probe o ...

Facebook Bans White Nationalism, White Separatism on its Platforms

Xiaomi Updates Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch With Latest Intel 8th-Gen Pro ...

Trouble Brews for Bihar Grand Alliance as Congress Leaders See Red Ove ...

PHOTOS: Bollywood Stars Grace Notebook Special Screening

Hyundai Motor India Signs Wage Deal With Workers, Technicians at Chenn ...

PM Modi Likely to Address 8 Lok Sabha Poll Rallies in Maharashtra

Indian-origin Man Marries Girlfriend Before Getting Jailed in Singapor ...

Jhye Richardson Optimistic About World Cup After Positive Scans

What happens if there is another terror attack before the Lok Sabha el ...

Raghuram Rajan offered his views to Congress on minimum income guarant ...

Pronab Sen on economic implications of Congress’ minimum income guar ...

Top jobs in technology, analytics, cybersecurity to be most in demand ...

Raghuram Rajan questions Narendra Modi's minimum government,maximum go ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex trades higher, Nifty tests 11,550 ahead ...

Despite recent rally, midcap index in the red for 2019; 60 stocks give ...

These two Nifty mid-cap stocks rose nearly 100% in one year

Earnings setback could lead to Nifty falling below 11,000, says Sharek ...

Rahul Gandhi's NYAY a test on fiscal prudence: Economy must be strong ...

HD Deve Gowda faces doubtful future as JD(S) finds its Lok Sabha campa ...

Brexit latest news: Theresa May pledges to resign on condition that MP ...

Vivaldi 2.4 supports editable buttons, multiple profiles and an in-bui ...

Successful A-SAT test announcement shows PM, BJP keen to shift narrati ...

India Open 2019: Journeyman Subhankar Dey revels in giant-killing act ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Urvashi Bahuguna’s debut poetry collection Terrarium is delicately c ...

Airaa movie review: Nayanthara’s terrific performance holds together ...

Priyanka Chopra's new chat show gives us an inside view of her LA home ...

Salman Khan on working with Deepika Padukone: It has to be worth her w ...

Kesari box office: Akshay Kumar's film quickest to enter 100 crore in ...

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor dissolve the Katrina Kaif hate club, start ...

RAW: Uncovering real-life spies that did a great deed for India’s sa ...

Amanda Cerny chills with Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez at Noteb ...

Aamir Khan reveals why he refused food at Shah Rukh Khan's house party ...

Notebook: Salman Khan's special screening attracted all his well wishe ...

Chennai Super Kings: Kedar Jadhav bathes in his birthday cake but Imra ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.