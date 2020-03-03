Infosys to accelerate digital transformation journey on IBM public cloud

Infosys partners with IBM to help businesses accelerate their digital transformation journey with IBM Public.

As part of this alliance, Infosys will offer its clients, across sectors including regulated industries such as financial services, insurance and healthcare, access to Red Hat’s portfolio of open source offerings on the IBM public cloud, the company said in a statement.

IBM acquired Red Hat for $33 billion, its biggest acquisition, to boost it cloud strategy. Cloud business is one of the fastest growing for IBM and now accounts for about $21.2 billion for the year-ended December 2019.

Infosys will be the first global system integrator to join the new IBM public cloud ecosystem and will help bring IBM public cloud services to clients via service providers.

The collaboration will enable Infosys to deploy technical expertise from IBM to support clients in their move to IBM public cloud. IBM will work with Infosys and its clients to speed efforts such as proof of concepts, running cloud pilots, staffing client innovation centres and other mechanisms designed to deliver value quickly and securely.

Through this partnership, Infosys employees from the cloud practice will participate in the training and become certified on IBM public cloud. The certified employees will in turn help clients, especially in financial services, address issues such as regulatory compliance and security. In addition, Infosys can offer its clients services around IBM’s cloud native and open technologies, such as AI, blockchain and analytics.

Bob Lord, Senior Vice President, Cognitive Applications and Ecosystems, IBM, said, in the statement, “As businesses today continue to migrate critical workloads to the public cloud, they are also demanding the highest levels of security and control to ensure their data is not compromised. To help clients achieve this balance, we are collaborating with Infosys to provide clients – including those in highly regulated industries – with a seamless path to the IBM public cloud, which was built with their specific needs in mind.”

Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys, said in the statement, “Our collaboration with IBM will help enterprises across industries address these concerns and accelerate their digital transformation journey on IBM public cloud.”