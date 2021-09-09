Infosys, The Economist Group announce partnership to accelerate sustainability solutions

"With less than ten years to deliver on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, businesses and institutions must take the lead in balancing our human aspirations with the planet's ability to sustain them," the companies said.

IT major Infosys and media company The Economist Group have partnered to enable and accelerate sustainability solutions through a business-to-business model.

The first phase of the multi-year strategic partnership will be announced and launched in October, the companies said in a joint statement on September 8.

The tie-up will combine Infosys' digital services and capabilities with The Economist Group's global policy research, insights, and events expertise.

"With less than ten years to deliver on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, businesses and institutions must take the lead in balancing our human aspirations with the planet's ability to sustain them," the companies said.

"This aspiration has driven Infosys and The Economist Group to join forces to create the necessary climate for change. This initiative is designed to unlock the long-term thinking of businesses and other institutions, combining insights, innovation and influence, to address the most challenging sustainability issues facing our planet today."

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer of Infosys, said "At Infosys, our focus is to serve the preservation of our planet by shaping sustainability solutions which are driven by insights that inform, experiences that immerse, and platforms that drive action. We take great pride in leveraging the power of digital technologies to drive global business transformation. As a digital innovation partner, we are delighted to catalyze progress by supporting The Economist Group to enable global sustainability stakeholders and accelerate the agenda for global businesses towards a better, greener future."