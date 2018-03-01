Infosys shareholders approve appointment of Salil Parekh as CEO, MD

Infosys shareholders have approved the appointment of Salil S Parekh as Chief Executive Officer and managing director of the company, the company has said in a regulatory filing.

As per results of postal ballot and e-voting filed by the IT major, 97.96 percent shareholders through physical ballot and electronic mode voted in favour of appointment of Parekh on February 20, 2018.

Also, 99.98 percent Infosys shareholders approved appointment of UB Pravin Rao as Chief Operating Officer and whole time director, the company said in a late evening filing on Thursday.

Infosys had issued notice for seeking shareholders nod for both these appointments.

In his first media interaction after announcement of his appointment as Infosys CEO and MD in January, Parekh had said his immediate priorities would include connecting with employees and clients to build a "road map for future" that will be announced in April.

For the first three months of 2018, Parekh will be paidan "initial variable pay" of Rs 2.37 crore, apart from fixed

salary and other benefits.

As per the proposal, Parekh will get an annual salary ofRs 6.5 crore (fixed pay), and will be eligible for maximum 125percent of the annual variable pay of Rs 9.75 crore (whichcomes to up to Rs 12.18 crore), subject to achievement of

certain milestones.

In addition, the ex-Capgemini executive will also receiveRs 3.25 crore in restricted stock units, Rs 13 crore in annualperformance equity grants and a one-time equity grant of Rs9.75 crore. The stock compensation will vest at various

intervals during Parekh's term.

Vishal Sikka - who had quit from the CEO position inAugust last year after a protracted row with Infosys founders- had drawn a total compensation, including bonus and grant

of stocks, of Rs 45.11 crore in 2016-2017.

Parekh was brought on board after the abrupt resignationof Sikka, who had quit in August following public spat

with co-founders led by N R Narayana Murthy.

The founders had alleged corporate governance lapses andquestioned the USD 200 million Panaya acquisition underprevious management while also flagging the high severance pay to former employees.