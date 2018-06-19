Infosys sets up digital centre of excellence in Marseille

India's second largest software services company Infosys today said it has set up a Digital Centre of Excellence in Marseille to strengthen its footprint in France. With an initial capacity of 60 employees, the centre aims to attract and train talent in new digital technologies to meet increasing demand from clients, Infosys said in a statement.

The move is part of Infosys' efforts to bring its digital offerings to companies in France as they navigate the next stage in their business journey, it added.

Infosys, however, did not disclose the investment details for the centre.

The centre will also deliver on a strategic seven-year partnership with CMA CGM Group. The partnership, which was announced in September last year, will help the container shipping organisation simplify and transform its IT applications and improve customer service experience.

"The focus of the new facility will be to provide existing and new clients a range of offerings in the areas of design and user experience, artificial intelligence and big data and analytics, while expanding Infosys' footprint in the shipping and logistics industry," the statement said.

Infosys COO Pravin Rao said the opening of the new centre in Marseille will provide customers and prospects in the region access to next-generation digital technologies, skills and talent.

"This is in line with our strategy focused on scaling agile digital business, energising the core via AI and automation, reskilling employees and localising within the markets in which we operate," he added.

To meet its objective of hiring in the region, Infosys will partner with several esteemed universities in the region, including Aix-Marseille University.

In addition, the company will extend its global internship programme, Infosys Instep, to these universities.