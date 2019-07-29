Infosys sets up cyber defence centre in Bucharest

India's second-largest software services firm Infosys on July 29 announced the launch of a cyber defence centre in Bucharest, Romania. The centre is an expansion of services delivered through Infosys Digital Innovation Centre, which opened in Bucharest earlier this year.

The company already has three such centres in India and there is another coming up in the US.

The Defence Centre will provide end-to-end, real-time, 24/7 cyber security monitoring and protection services to support European and global businesses on their digital transformation journey, a statement said.

In a recent interaction with Moneycontrol, Infosys Chief Information Security Officer and Head of Cyber Security Practice Vishal Salvi, said that cybersecurity is one of the key focus areas for the company as the market expands and the company is looking to add value to its customers.

Though the revenues figures are not public, Salvi said the segment is growing at the rate of 25-30 percent annually. He added that the segment has seen significant growth in the last 4-5 quarters.

"It is the very important and focus area for everyone at the leadership board and for us to drive cybersecurity. This is not just because of business opportunity but also because of potential value that we can add to our customers," he had said.

The company is investing significantly in hiring and training talents in development centres for cybersecurity and a focused strategy in place. Establishment of defence centres is a part of this strategy.

These services - which includes security monitoring, management and remediation, threat hunting, security analytics, incident discovery and response - will be delivered by certified and highly-skilled cyber security professionals, it added.

The services offered will be compliant with country-specific regulatory requirements. Infosys is also expanding its current team in Romania by recruiting local talent and investing in advanced training for both its current employees and new hires. It, however, did not disclose investment details made for these efforts.

"Our Infosys cyber defence centres help enterprises prevent, detect and respond to advanced cyber-attacks enabling them to scale securely in their digital journey," Salvi said in the statement.