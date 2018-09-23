App
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2018 09:37 AM IST

Infosys scouting for top talent to negotiate deals worth over $100 million: report

The IT company is adding top talent to its large deals team to be able to compete in the market against rivals TCS and Wipro

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Infosys has started building a larger deals team by hiring people from IBM and CSC and is looking for people who can negotiate deals worth over $100 million, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The report cites Infosys Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Salil Parekh as saying the company needs to add talent to its large deal teams for it to be able to compete in the market. The hiring includes advisors and information technology architects.

Infosys’ competitors such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro have started winning deals worth more than $1 billion after years of facing a scarcity in large deal wins.

According to the report, Infosys has in the last two months hired two Vice-Presidents in its strategic pursuits team and the company is looking for more.

The company has appointed Padmanabha Olety and Steve Zucker as Vice-Presidents in its strategic pursuits team. Separately, the Bengaluru-based IT firm has also hired David Wilson, former Vice-President of IBM’s Business Partner Ecosystem, as senior Vice President and head of Infosys Partner Ecosystem, the report suggests.

“They are hiring currently in the United States but they are looking for talent across markets. They are also looking for negotiators to help close the large deals and work on contracts. There are head-hunters looking for talent in America and Europe,” a source told the newspaper.

“The bulk of it (large deal teams) is internal but the team has to be expanded. In the sense, with the team we have we can do x volume, if you want to do 3-4 times that volume that’s where we have to expand,” Parekh told the newspaper earlier.
First Published on Sep 23, 2018 09:37 am

