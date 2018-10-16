App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2018 05:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Infosys says 'will comply' with arbitration award to pay ex-CFO Rajiv Bansal

In September, the Arbitral Tribunal of Justice (retd) R V Raveendran had communicated the decision with regard to the dispute between Infosys and Bansal, Infosys said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Infosys Tuesday said it will comply with the arbitration award asking the company to pay Rs 12.17 crore and interest to its former chief financial officer Rajiv Bansal.

In September, the Arbitral Tribunal of Justice (retd) R V Raveendran had communicated the decision with regard to the dispute between Infosys and Bansal, Infosys said in a regulatory filing.

"The company has received a legal advice and will comply with the award and make the necessary payments," it added.

Infosys had lost the arbitration over the severance package to Bansal and had been asked to pay outstanding amount of Rs 12.17 crore with interest.

The company had earlier stated that "while the award acknowledges that Infosys had bona fide disputes, its counter claim for refund of previously paid severance amount of Rs 5.2 crore and damages, has been rejected".

It had also added that it will take legal advice for further action on the issue.

The IT firm had agreed to pay Bansal a severance amount of Rs 17.38 crore or 24 months of salary when he quit in 2015, but the company suspended payments after he got Rs 5 crore. This was done after co-founder N R Narayana Murthy and others had raised objections to the severance pay terming it excessive.

Following this, Bansal had dragged his former employer to arbitration to claim the remaining Rs 12 crore of his severance pay.
First Published on Oct 16, 2018 05:42 pm

tags #Business #India #Infosys

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.