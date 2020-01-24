App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 12:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys says not received any SEBI request for further audit in whistleblower case

Earlier this month, Infosys had said its audit committee had found no evidence of financial impropriety or executive misconduct, virtually giving a clean chit to CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy who had been accused by anonymous whistleblowers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Not received any request from SEBI for conducting further investigation in the whistleblower case, Infosys said. Top executives were accused of rigging the company's balance sheet.

Market watchdog Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is likely to call for a forensic audit of books of Infosys, sources had said as it continues to probe whistleblower allegations of alleged financial irregularities at the company.

"The company has not received any request from Sebi to conduct further audits as reported by media on January 23, 2020," Infosys said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

It added that as disclosed previously, the company had received letters from regulatory authorities seeking information on the anonymous whistleblower investigation.

"The company continues to cooperate with regulatory authorities," Infosys noted.

In one of the letters dated September 20 and signed by 'Ethical Employees', it was alleged that Infosys CEO Salil Parikh as well as its Chief Financial Officer Nilanjan Roy engaged in forced revenue recognition from large contracts not adhering to accounting standards. There was another undated complaint also.

In October, Infosys had informed stock exchanges of having received anonymous whistleblower complaints alleging certain unethical practices by the top management. It then started a probe into the matter and roped in external investigators.

The audit committee commissioned a through investigation with the assistance of an independent legal counsel.

US market regulator SEC had also initiated a probe into the matter, while Rosen Law Firm had said it was preparing a class-action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Infosys' investors in the US.

Shares of Infosys were trading Rs 774.70 apiece on the BSE, down 1.26 percent from the previous close.

(With PTI inputs)

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 24, 2020 12:12 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Infosys #SEBI #whistleblower

