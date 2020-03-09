App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 07:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Infosys sacks 3 employees arrested on charges of bribery

Infosys takes any breach of its policies and code of conduct seriously and "we are fully cooperating with the authorities," it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Software major Infosys on Monday announced the dismissal of three of its employees, attached to the Income Tax department's Centralised Processing Centre here, in the backdrop of their arrest on charges of taking bribes from tax-payers for speedy processing of their refund.

"Infosys is aware of the allegations against certain employees who have been found violating the company's policies". The employees have been terminated, after a thorough internal investigation, the city-headquartered company said in a statement.

Infosys takes any breach of its policies and code of conduct seriously and "we are fully cooperating with the authorities," it said.

Police on Sunday had said, the key accused among the three was attached to the CPC's data division and had demanded and collected money through his friends from some major taxpayers with whom he had contact over phone for processing their I-T refund claims at the earliest.

He would allegedly charge them four per cent of the refund money as his commission, they added.

Recently, one of the taxpayers refused to pay the money and shared the audio recording of his conversation with the accused with Income Tax officials who held an internal enquiry and then approached the police.

The Electronics City police have registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust against them. The police suspected the trio might have made about Rs 15 lakh so far as commission from taxpayers.

First Published on Mar 9, 2020 07:26 pm

