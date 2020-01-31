Infosys receives ISO 27701 accredited certification

Infosys announced on Friday it has been awarded the accredited certification on ISO 27701, the international standard on data privacy, by Bureau Veritas Certification (BVC).

The Bengaluru-headquartered IT major said it is one of the first companies in the world to have earned this certification with accreditation.

The ISO 27701 standard provides an overarching framework on Privacy Information Management Systems (PIMS), to help companies fine-tune their data privacy practices and keep pace with the changing privacy threat and regulatory landscape through a rigorous risk and compliance driven approach, while being focused on measurement and continuous improvement.

This is the world's first International Standard on PIMS and incorporates a mapping against the requirements of EU GDPR - considered the gold standard in data privacy laws, according to an Infosys statement.