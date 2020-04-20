Infosys readies plans to get its employees back to work

Even with 93 percent of its workforce working from home, Infosys is already preparing to get its employees back to work. It includes phased approach to exploring in-house testing amid the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.

While announcing the company's Q4 result, UB Pravin Rao, its COO, said that it is readying plans for employees to work from office but 'not in a hurried manner'.

“In the first phase, less than 5 percent will be working from office. This is likely to continue for a couple of weeks before the next phase begins. All the time ensuring high standards of safety and sanitation of employees in the office,” Rao added.

In addition, the company is also looking at setting up COVID-19 testing facilities within in premises, subject to availability of testing kits.

In an email sent to employees at its Pune delivery centre, the company said it will resume working from office in phases, where it would start with 10-15 percent of workers in Phase I to 35 percent in Phase II, subject to government approval. The email added that this would start with employees who are unable to work from home and the company would choose a 'small subset of employees' to start with.

Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys, said the company was able to enable work from home (WFH) in three weeks.

For this to happen, Rao said the company has to upgrade the network to handle large number of employees working remotely. To ensure smooth transition, the company had to ship dongles and other equipment to employees' homes as they were facing issues accessing the network. Security controls too had to be enhanced to ensure privacy and security of customer data.

The company is also investing lot more in the collaborative tools and adopting agile practices for remote delivery. There is also a focus on security, with Infosys having invested in threat protection. The management said it is closely monitoring to ensure there are no security breaches.

“This will be a new normal, we will always see some element of WFH,” Rao said. However he did quantify as for how much percentage of WFH they are likely to see post the lockdown ends.