Infosys Q4FY18 profit falls 28% QoQ to Rs 3,690 cr; FY19 constant currency revenue guidance in line

Infosys, India’s second largest information technology company, on Friday reported an 28 percent sequential fall in net profit to Rs 3,690 crore in the Q4FY18, in line with analysts' expectations.

The company forecast its annual constant currency revenue for FY19 to grow by 6-8 percent.

The Bengaluru-based tech giant's net profit came in at Rs 3,690 crore, compared to the Rs 3,722.4 crore estimated by analysts polled by Reuters.

The company reported revenue of Rs 18,083 crore for the quarter ended March, compared with Rs 17,794 crore reported in the December quarter.

The company recommended a final dividend of Rs 20.50/- per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2018 and special dividend of Rs 10/- per equity share.

Infosys was in the eye of a storm last year when its founders started questioning corporate governance practices under its first non-co-founder CEO Vishal Sikka.

Consequently, Sikka stepped down in August last year and the IT major named Salil Parekh its new CEO.

Parekh, who is a veteran of French IT company Capgemini, is expected to unveil his strategy for the IT major during the press briefing later in the day.

At 16:00 hours Infosys was quoting at Rs 1,169.00, up Rs 6.75, or 0.58 percent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,184.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,150.20 on BSE today.