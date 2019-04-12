Investments on digital, compensation, localisation will continue to weigh on FY20 margin, says Infosys CEO

Infosys has been making significant investments in terms of digital, sales, compensation and localisation and while a significant portion of it was done in FY2019, it will continue in FY2020 as well, said Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh in a media address after announcing the company's fourth-quarter results on April 12. This, he said, was the reason for lower operating margin guidance for FY20.

“We will now see improved operating margin as we go ahead of FY2020,” he added.

Infosys cut revenue growth guidance to 7.5-9.5 percent for FY20. The operating margin guidance is between 21-23 percent, which is 100 basis point dip compared to the fourth quarter. The company’s operating margin this fiscal stood at 22.8 percent and it was 21.5 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

“We have full acceleration for the full year and therefore guidance, if you recall for the last fiscal was 6-8 percent, we bumped it up to 7.5-9.5 percent. So from our perspective, it is a very strong movement of guidance in the growth direction. We have not actually cut it, 7-5 and 9.5 are in the range of growth we anticipate for the full year,” Parekh explained.

Infosys added 9,100 employees in the last two years in the US and is looking at localizing talents in Europe and also Australia. The company is also looking to 18,000-20,000 people in India.

However, the company’s attrition was close to 20 percent. The Chief Operating Officer UB Pravin Rao said Infosys is deploying better engagement opportunities to bring down its attrition to 13 percent.

Rao pointed out that the attrition rate was the highest in employees with 3-5 years and 2-3 years of experience.

Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer said as the company builds its digital framework for the future, it calls for additional investments in acquiring talent, new age technologies such as AI, ML and cloud and also localisation talent. “In terms of reskilling our people, we have made investments in that as well. This is the investment we much require to build a much more robust framework,” Roy added.

This is already showing results as the company’s digital revenues are growing at a much faster rate than its core services. In the quarter ended March 31, 2019, it accounted for about 33.8 percent and is growing at 41.1 percent year-on-year.

The company has passed on the benefit of the digital platform to its clients. “We have actually seen an improvement of 90 basis points margin efficient in our operating margin,” Roy added.

In terms of macroeconomic issues, Parekh said while manufacturing, health and life sciences show weakness, other business segments are largely not affected.

However, financial services saw a slight dip in the last quarter. COO Rao said: “While banking showed positive growth, the insurance sector’s growth dipped bringing down the overall growth of the segment.” Insurance as a segment is struggling in the US as it is going through changes.

Financial services segment accounted for about 31.6 percent of overall revenues, a drop of 0.4 percent compared to 32.5 percent in the quarter ended December 2018.

“However the segment continues to show double digital growth and the company is confident,” Rao added. The company is seeing robust growth in telecom, utility and services business overall.

The company signed deals worth $1.6 billion deals in the fourth quarter and $6.28 billion in the whole year. The company announced the final dividend of Rs 10.50 per share.

The IT major reported a better-than-expected profit at Rs 4,074 crore in Q4 FY19, registering a growth of 13 percent over the previous quarter. Dollar revenue for the quarter stood at at $3,060, growing 2.44 percent sequentially.