MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us on Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility', a special virtual panel discussion, presented by Volvo Car India on January 6, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Infosys Q3 PAT seen up 5.8% QoQ to Rs. 5,737.1 cr: ICICI Direct

Net Sales are expected to increase by 4.7 percent Q-o-Q (up 19.5 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 30,993.1 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Broker Research
January 06, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST
Infosys | M-cap for the week ended July 8: Rs 7,02,898.22 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 17,078.94 crore Infosys tumbled by Rs 10,053.22 crore to Rs 7,24,701.90 crore

Infosys | M-cap for the week ended July 8: Rs 7,02,898.22 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 17,078.94 crore Infosys tumbled by Rs 10,053.22 crore to Rs 7,24,701.90 crore

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 21) earnings estimates for the IT sector. The brokerage house expects Infosys to report net profit at Rs. 5,737.1 crore up 5.8% quarter-on-quarter (up 10.4% year-on-year).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 4.7 percent Q-o-Q (up 19.5 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 30,993.1 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 4.3 percent Q-o-Q (up 10.2 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 8,169.8 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #ICICI Direct #Infosys #IT #Result Poll
first published: Jan 6, 2022 11:30 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.