Infosys President Mohit Joshi resigns

Infosys President Mohit Joshi, who spent over 22 years at the company, has resigned. Joshi was responsible for the Financial Services and Healthcare/Life Sciences business, and was also the Chairman of Edgeverve Systems.

This is the second big exit in recent times for Infosys, after Ravi Kumar S left the company to become the Chief Executive Officer of Cognizant.

"Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the resignation of Mohit Joshi, President. Effective March 11, 2023, he will be on leave and his last date with the company would be June 09, 2023," the company said in its filing with the stock exchanges.

While buzz about Joshi's exit has been getting stronger in recent months, he was part of meetings at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Sources, however, said he didn't show up for a leadership meeting in Goa and an important client meeting recently, suggesting that he was on his way out.

Moneycontrol News