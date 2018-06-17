App
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2018 11:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

Infosys plans to expand Pune campus to 35,000 seats

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Infosys Limited is in the process of expanding its Pune campus by nearly 4,000 seats to 35,000 and the IT bellwether sought necessary environment clearances from the Ministry of Environment.

A expert appraisal committee (EAC) under the Ministry in a meeting held last month accorded Environmental Clearance for the Rs 690 crore expansion plan for itsRajiv Gandhi InfoTech Park Phase II Hinjawadi, Pune campus.

"The EAC, on being satisfied with the submissions of the project proponent, recommended the project for grant of environmental clearance and stipulated the following specific conditions along with other environmental conditions while considering for accord of environmental clearance..." the EAC said.

"There will be an increase in number of employees in the campus. The existing IT professionals are 31288, and for proposed (expansion), it will be additional 3712, so the total IT professionals at Infosys campus will be 35,000 after expansion," the Committee had mentioned in the minutes of the meeting held earlier.

When contacted Infosys spokesperson refused to comment on the expansion saying they were in "silent period."

A minimum of one tree for every 80 sqm of land should be planted and maintained that the existing trees will be counted for this purpose, the EAC asked the company while granting the EC.

The EAC also put up a condition that Rs 3.45 Crore shall be earmarked under Corporate Environment Responsibility (CER) for the activities such as Skill and Economic Development activities, Education facilities, Health and Medical facilities, Drainage and sanitation facilities.

The IT firm recently said its Pune campus became the largest one in the world to earn LEED Platinum Certification from the US GreenBuilding Council.
First Published on Jun 17, 2018 11:45 am

