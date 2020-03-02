App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 10:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Infosys pays Rs 6 lakh in compounding fees to settle ex-CFO severance payment row

The fee of Rs 6 lakh consists of Rs 1.5 lakh in respect of each application for each alleged offence by the company and Rs 25,000 by each of the current and former key managerial personnel for each alleged offence, the filing said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Infosys on March 2 said it has paid Rs 6 lakh as compounding fees in the matter related to severance agreement with former CFO Rajiv Bansal. In November last year, Infosys (along with certain current and former key managerial personnel) submitted applications with the Registrar of Companies for compounding of certain alleged offences that pertain to matters related to the severance agreement executed with Bansal in October 2015.

Generally, compoundable offences are those which can be settled by paying certain amount of money.

Through the compounding process, it had sought to resolve the alleged offences. "The Regional Director (South East Region) vide its orders dated February 25, 2020, (received on March 2, 2020) has agreed to compound the alleged offences applied for, subject to payment of compounding fees of Rs 6 lakh..." Infosys said in its filing on Monday.

Close

It added that these compounding fees have been paid. The fee of Rs 6 lakh consists of Rs 1.5 lakh in respect of each application for each alleged offence by the company and Rs 25,000 by each of the current and former key managerial personnel for each alleged offence, the filing said.

related news

In its application, Infosys had sought to resolve the alleged offence relating to the company not seeking prior and separate approvals required under the Act from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Audit Committee and the Board of Directors and not making requisite disclosures.

Infosys had agreed to pay Bansal a severance amount of Rs 17.38 crore or 24 months of salary, but the company suspended payments after he got Rs 5 crore as co-founder N R Narayana Murthy and others objected to the package as excessive.

Bansal's severance payout has been one of the contentious issues Infosys founders had raised to allege governance lapses at the Bengaluru-based firm.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 10:46 pm

tags #Business #Infosys

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.