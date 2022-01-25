Infosys partners Tennis Australia to drive new digital learning, accessibility initiatives

Infosys

IT major Infosys on Tuesday announced a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) collaboration with Tennis Australia to drive new digital learning and accessibility initiatives for under-represented communities.

This programme is part of Infosys and Tennis Australia’s Digital Innovation Partnership, which was recently extended until 2026, a statement said.

"As Infosys continues to enhance digital experiences for tennis fans, players, coaches and the media at AO (Australian Open) 2022, beyond the court, the company is embarking on a journey to leverage these capabilities to also have positive community impact,” it added.

As a partner committed to the sport in the Australia New Zealand (ANZ) region, Infosys has worked with Tennis Australia for initiatives such as the Aces for Bushfire Relief in 2020 and building an AO Virtual Hub in 2021 to enable tournament access digitally in a pandemic-affected year.

In this five-year collaboration, Infosys and Tennis Australia will focus on using technology for good with a vision to enhance accessibility, learnability and inclusivity on and beyond the court, the statement said.

The partnership starts with enhancing the Tennis Australia Leadership programmes, to engage and empower the leaders of tomorrow to help make positive change in their communities, it added.

Infosys will provide its next-gen digital learning platform, Springboard, to help enhance the leadership programmes via power learnability with richer leadership development content, digital learning, and driving inclusivity with mentorship.

By leveraging the Infosys Tennis Platform for tournament experiences and Infosys Springboard for digital inclusion, the partnership will continue to bring the sport closer to people and people closer to equitable outcomes, serving the shared vision of ”tennis for everyone”, the statement said.

We are incredibly proud to be working in close collaboration with Tennis Australia on a number of new digital accessibility and learning initiatives.

When we renewed our Digital Innovation Partnership at the end of last year, we agreed that the next phase in our relationship would be to jointly build programs that have a larger positive impact on our community, Andrew Groth, Executive Vice President and Region Head (Australia and New Zealand) at Infosys, said.

He added that this collaboration will play a role in bridging the digital accessibility gap and bring learning pathways to the disadvantaged.

Korey Allchin, Director of Partnerships and International Business at Tennis Australia, said the extension of the partnership with Infosys will also include programmes that enable a more equitable community.

"We are working together to build more accessible digital experiences for everyone who engages with the Australian Open and our sport. Infosys Springboard will also give our leaders of tomorrow an opportunity to expand their learning through a state of the art digital learning environment," Allchin added.