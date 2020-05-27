App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 07:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

Infosys partners Avaloq to strengthen wealth management capabilities via digital platforms

Infosys will be a strategic implementation partner for Avaloq's wealth management suite of solutions to help clients modernize and transform their legacy systems into cutting-edge digital advisory platforms, a statement said.

PTI
Infosys (Image: Reuters)
Infosys (Image: Reuters)

IT major Infosys on Tuesday said it has partnered Zurich-based Avaloq to provide end-to-end (e2e) wealth management capabilities through digital platforms.

Infosys will be a strategic implementation partner for Avaloq's wealth management suite of solutions to help clients modernize and transform their legacy systems into cutting-edge digital advisory platforms, a statement said.

Infosys will leverage its global delivery model and a standardised approach to implement Avaloq's solutions for clients, it added.

Close

It will work closely with Avaloq to develop market opportunities beyond Switzerland and go to market capability for targeted accounts across multiple geographies, it added.

related news

With an initial focus on Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific regions, the partnership aims to offer e2e products and services as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), private cloud or public cloud across the globe, it added.

Additionally, Infosys and Avaloq will jointly run specialised courses for Infosys experts to get enabled on the Avaloq platform.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 27, 2020 07:28 am

tags #Avaloq #Business #Companies #digital platforms #Infosys

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Global energy investment expected to tumble 20% in 2020 due to COVID-19 crisis: IEA

Global energy investment expected to tumble 20% in 2020 due to COVID-19 crisis: IEA

Biocon gets drug regulator's nod for CytoSorb device to treat critical COVID-19 patients

Biocon gets drug regulator's nod for CytoSorb device to treat critical COVID-19 patients

Amtrak needs $1.5 billion bailout, prepares to cut up to 20% of workforce

Amtrak needs $1.5 billion bailout, prepares to cut up to 20% of workforce

most popular

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Scale-up battle preparedness visualising worst-case scenarios: President Xi Jinping tells Chinese military

Scale-up battle preparedness visualising worst-case scenarios: President Xi Jinping tells Chinese military

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.