Infosys partners Avaloq to strengthen wealth management capabilities via digital platforms

IT major Infosys on Tuesday said it has partnered Zurich-based Avaloq to provide end-to-end (e2e) wealth management capabilities through digital platforms.

Infosys will be a strategic implementation partner for Avaloq's wealth management suite of solutions to help clients modernize and transform their legacy systems into cutting-edge digital advisory platforms, a statement said.

Infosys will leverage its global delivery model and a standardised approach to implement Avaloq's solutions for clients, it added.

It will work closely with Avaloq to develop market opportunities beyond Switzerland and go to market capability for targeted accounts across multiple geographies, it added.

With an initial focus on Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific regions, the partnership aims to offer e2e products and services as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), private cloud or public cloud across the globe, it added.

Additionally, Infosys and Avaloq will jointly run specialised courses for Infosys experts to get enabled on the Avaloq platform.



