you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 07:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Infosys, NICE Actimize to expand collaboration

Leveraging their respective experiences across financial crime management, NICE Actimize and Infosys will provide their regulatory and compliance solutions and services to support multiple industry sectors, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Infosys and NICE Actimize on Wednesday announced the expansion of their strategic collaboration.

This global partnership will allow Infosys to offer delivery capabilities and resell NICE Actimize's end-to-end financial crime software solutions through either a cloud or on-premises environment to a growing customer base around the world, a joint statement said.



Among the benefits of this collaborative approach, client organisations will create an efficient path to overcome emerging and rapidly evolving digital threats, and improve operational efficiencies while delivering exceptional customer experience, the statement said.

This offering will include Infosys Actimize Digital Suite, a set of accelerators designed for faster time to market and predictability in implementation, the two companies said.

Combined with a cloud offering, it will also help in reducing cost of ownership.

This proposition encompassing both software and services will further reduce vendor management efforts for clients, it was stated.

First Published on May 13, 2020 06:50 pm

tags #Business #Infosys

