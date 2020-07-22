Coronavirus | Infosys launches online platform to reskill, employ American workers

Infosys has launched an online platform to reskill American workers and help them find right employment on the back of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

This was launched by Infosys along with a consortium of training, apprentice and skill assessment firms. The consortium include pymetrics, Merit America, Per Scholas, Revature and Woz Enterprise.

The platform, Reskill and Restart, is free and will connect employees and employers, and also provide training for job-seekers, according to a company statement.

The platform will use Infosys’ Wingspan, the company’s learning solution, and leverage solutions of these skill assessment and training firms such as their AI-powered talent matching platform to offer comprehensive service.

The platform offers aptitude and skills assessment, followed by curated job-specific skills training, and will match them with available positions. “The consortium of partners has built new pathways for talent to transition from traditional jobs across various industries and work streams to digital and operations jobs of the future,” the statement added.

It also enables employers, who are scaling up, to review the available talent pool for the right match and hire them while they undergo job-specific reskilling on the platform, the statement said.

Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys, said in the statement, “The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has made radical reskilling an even more urgent priority for job seekers and employers alike.”

“Jobs held by women and people of colour have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and pymetrics sees this coalition as an opportunity to radically level the playing field for getting these communities back to work,” Frida Polli, PhD, CEO and co-founder, pymetrics, said.