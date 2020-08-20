172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|infosys-launches-cobalt-to-strengthen-its-enterprise-cloud-strategy-5733771.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 04:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys launches Cobalt to strengthen its enterprise cloud strategy

Enterprises that use Cobalt will have access to cloud community, human resources, its 14,000 assets, which is a combination of business, engineering and knowledge assets and over 200 industry solutions blueprints.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Infosys launches Cobalt, a set of services, solutions and platforms, which helps clients accelerate their cloud Journey.

Cobalt, Infosys said in a statement, will help companies build cloud first capabilities across platforms, services and also across various infrastructure, be it on cloud (public and private) or on hybrid, a mix of cloud and on-premise.

Enterprises that use Cobalt will have access to cloud community, human resources, its 14,000 assets, which is a combination of business, engineering and knowledge assets and over 200 industry solutions blueprints. Companies can use these to build cloud solutions and platform for their business operations.

This would be expanded to include start-ups, partners, academia, gig workers and citizen cloud developers, the statement added.

This is important if you look at the pace with which companies are migrating to cloud due to the pandemic. Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys said, “Our clients are building cloud capabilities to gain business advantage in increasingly competitive markets. The future of enterprise cloud strategy will be shaped by three key factors – speed-to-market, innovation at scale, and security of the ecosystem – this is the foundational construct of Infosys Cobalt.”

The launch is in line with the broad focus the IT industry has on platforms and products, as the demand for traditional services such as maintenance and support come down.

Responding to Moneycontrol's question on digital revenue during the company’s June quarter results announcement, Parekh said, “One of things we put in place really is how do we want to drive digital. The reason is that there is where clients are making the biggest changes.  That is the transformation journey we are embarking upon. By bringing digital component to 44.5 percent, we feel more and more strong and aligned with what is relevant for our clients as we are navigating the next.”

All IT majors, including Infosys, are tapping into this opportunity and Cobalt is a just a step in this direction.
First Published on Aug 20, 2020 04:40 pm

