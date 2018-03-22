App
Mar 22, 2018 07:49 PM IST

Infosys invests additional $1.5 million in Waterline Data Science

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Infosys Ltd on Thursday said that it has invested an additional USD 1.5 million through the Infosys Innovation Fund in data discovery and governance software Waterline Data Science.

The software services company had made an initial investment of USD 4 million in the company in January 2016.

Incorporated in December 2013, Waterline Data Science provides data scientists and business analysts a self-service data catalog to help discover, understand and provision data, and an automated data inventory that enables data governance across metadata, data quality and data lineage.

Subject to approvals, the investment is expected to be completed by April 6 this year.

tags #Business #Companies #Infosys #investment

