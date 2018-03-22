App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 22, 2018 08:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Infosys invests $1.5 mn in Waterline Data Science

Infosys had made an initial investment of USD 4 million in the company in January 2016.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India's second largest software services firm Infosys today said it has made a follow-on investment of USD 1.5 million (about Rs 9.77 crore) in Waterline Data Science, a provider of data discovery and data governance software.

Infosys had made an initial investment of USD 4 million in the company in January 2016.

The investment has been made through the Infosys Innovation Fund, it said in a regulatory filing.

The investment is expected to be completed by April 6, 2018, subject to necessary approvals, Infosys added.

Waterline Data Science provides a data inventory and cataloguing solution that helps business analysts and data scientists with data discovery and data governance.

tags #Business #Companies #Infosys #Waterline Data Science

most popular

Bargain buys? More than 50 stocks may see doubling of EPS of over 100% in FY19

Bargain buys? More than 50 stocks may see doubling of EPS of over 100% in FY19

Sun Pharma gains 3% on USFDA approval for psoriasis drug Ilumya

Sun Pharma gains 3% on USFDA approval for psoriasis drug Ilumya

ICICI Securities IPO opens: Should you subscribe?

ICICI Securities IPO opens: Should you subscribe?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC