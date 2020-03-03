App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 04:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Infosys inks strategic long-term partnership with K+S AG

As part of this partnership, Infosys would help K+S become more sustainable by navigating it to the next-generation hybrid cloud data centre, the statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Infosys on March 3 announced a strategic long-term partnership with K+S AG to support the latter's 'Shaping 2030 Strategy' by preparing an "agile and flexible" IT infrastructure foundation to enable its digital roadmap.

K+S AG is the worlds largest salt manufacturer and Europes biggest supplier of potash, according to an Infosys statement.



Infosys would set up two state-of-the-art, centralised and dedicated data centres in Kassel, Germany, and 16 regional data centres in Europe, the USA, Canada, and South America, along with a public cloud ecosystem.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company would deliver critical infrastructure services in a hybrid cloud and manage these centres end-to-end, it said.

This would ensure seamless operations, value and consistency in the quality of services delivered across locations worldwide, the statement said.

Infosys would also be responsible for managing the IT landscape of K+S across 100-plus sites for over 9,000-end users, across 25-plus countries, the statement added.

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 04:45 pm

tags #Business #Infosys

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.