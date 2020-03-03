Infosys inks strategic long-term partnership with K+S AG

As part of this partnership, Infosys would help K+S become more sustainable by navigating it to the next-generation hybrid cloud data centre, the statement said.
Infosys on March 3 announced a strategic long-term partnership with K+S AG to support the latter's 'Shaping 2030 Strategy' by preparing an "agile and flexible" IT infrastructure foundation to enable its digital roadmap.
K+S AG is the worlds largest salt manufacturer and Europes biggest supplier of potash, according to an Infosys statement.
As part of this partnership, Infosys would help K+S become more sustainable by navigating it to the next-generation hybrid cloud data centre, the statement said.
Infosys would set up two state-of-the-art, centralised and dedicated data centres in Kassel, Germany, and 16 regional data centres in Europe, the USA, Canada, and South America, along with a public cloud ecosystem.
The Bengaluru-headquartered company would deliver critical infrastructure services in a hybrid cloud and manage these centres end-to-end, it said.
This would ensure seamless operations, value and consistency in the quality of services delivered across locations worldwide, the statement said.Infosys would also be responsible for managing the IT landscape of K+S across 100-plus sites for over 9,000-end users, across 25-plus countries, the statement added.
