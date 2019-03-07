App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 05:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Infosys inks pact with Rolls-Royce group for engineering and digital services

Rolls-Royce has customers in more than 150 countries, comprising more than 400 airlines and leasing customers, 160 armed forces, 4,000 marine customers including 70 navies, and more than 5,000 power and nuclear customers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India's second-largest software services firm Infosys on March 7 said it has been selected by Rolls-Royce Plc UK as one of its strategic long-term partners to deliver digital and engineering services. As part of this engagement, Infosys will leverage its turbo machinery and propulsion practice to offer Rolls-Royce end-to-end complex engineering and digital solutions, Infosys said in a statement.

Infosys has extensive experience in delivering complex programs in aero and land-based gas turbines spanning component development, manufacturing technologies, service engineering, support, testing and validation services, it added.

No financial details of the partnership were disclosed.

"Through our engineering and digital services, we will support Rolls-Royce to become more productive, agile and innovative. We continue to invest in this exciting industry and in this partnership to support Rolls-Royce navigate towards transformation journey," Infosys Executive Vice-President and Global Head (Manufacturing) Jasmeet Singh said.

Rolls-Royce has customers in more than 150 countries, comprising more than 400 airlines and leasing customers, 160 armed forces, 4,000 marine customers including 70 navies, and more than 5,000 power and nuclear customers.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 05:30 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #India #Infosys #Rolls-Royce

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Blasts in Kabul Hit Near Ceremony Attended by Top Officials, At Least ...

India vs Australia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 3rd ODI Onl ...

DCW to Come Up With Women Manifesto For Political Parties: Swati Maliw ...

Law and Order in Kamal Nath Govt Means 'Lo Aur Order Karo', Says Amit ...

Launch of Several Mega Projects, Including Agra Metro Corridor, as PM ...

Rishi Kapoor is Not Returning to India Any Time Soon

EC to Announce Lok Sabha Elections Soon; Logistic Preparations Almost ...

In a First, Bhushan Kumar Urges Indians to Subscribe to T-Series and B ...

WATCH | It's Important to Get Rest at the Right Time - Bhuvneshwar

Battle for Patidar votes heats up in Gujarat: Narendra Modi unveils mu ...

HBO’s Leaving Neverland review: The last word on Michael Jackson’s ...

In dry state Bihar, youths resort to bootlegging as unemployment rises ...

Pakistan says it has taken control of 182 religious schools, detained ...

ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case: Enforcement Directorate probing Rs 389- ...

WhatsApp to ban users on unofficial apps: Here’s how to switch to th ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

ISL 2018-19: Favourites Bengaluru FC wary of tricky knockout ties as d ...

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlig ...

Kalank first poster: Varun Dhawan is menacing and how

Indian Premier League 2019 EXCLUSIVE: IPL presenters to play PlayerUnk ...

International Women’s Day: Raazi, Piku are a must watch to understan ...

Kalank poster: Aditya Roy Kapur’s intense avatar as Dev Chaudhary is ...

After Shah Rukh Khan, John Cena dedicates his post to Ranveer Singh

Mahendra Singh Dhoni turns driver for team India, hosts party at his f ...

Karan Johar chills with Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke, a new ven ...

Kalank first poster: Why are Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapo ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.