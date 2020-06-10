App
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 05:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Infosys headcount up by 166% but electricity consumption by only 20% in one decade

According to the company's 13th Annual Sustainability Report released recently, Infosys achieved a 33.5 MW reduction in connected load due to energy efficiency retrofits over the last decade.

Infosys Limited has said 44.3 percent of total electricity across the company's campuses in India was from renewable sources in 2019-2020.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company said it limited its absolute increase in electricity consumption to 20 percent, while the employee strength grew by 166 percent over the last decade.

According to the company's 13th Annual Sustainability Report released recently, Infosys achieved a 33.5 MW reduction in connected load due to energy efficiency retrofits over the last decade.

Infosys commissioned an additional 10 MW capacity in the solar plant at Sira in Karnataka, to make it a 40 MW plant. With this, the company now has a total capacity of about 60 MW of solar PV across Infosys, including rooftop and ground-mounted systems, it said.

Infosys reduced the use of non-recyclable and single- use plastics by 91 percent since 2018, it added.

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 05:03 pm

tags #Business #Infosys

